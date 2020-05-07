Meek Mill becomes a father for the 3rd time

Meek Mill has become a father for the third time.

The “Going Bad” hitmaker received the “best gift” on his 33rd birthday on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, when his girlfriend, Milan Harris, gave birth to a baby boy.

He tweeted: “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift (sic)”.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Mill later thanked fans for their birthday messages but made no further reference to his new baby.

He simply posted: “Thanks for all the birthday love.”

Harris hasn’t commented on their baby news but did share a touching birthday message for her boyfriend on Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday Love @meekmill. I hope this year is filled with more blessings, lots of love, peace & prosperity. I’m beyond proud of the man you’ve become. You motivate and inspire me in so many ways [heart emoji] (sic)”

Fashion designer Harris announced her pregnancy at one of her shows in December, while Mill — who has sons Murad and Rihmeek from previous relationships — didn’t comment until February during a Twitter row with ex-partner Nikki Minaj.

He posted at the time: “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit. (sic)”

Meanwhile, last month Mill admitted he was convinced he’d contracted coronavirus at Christmas because he was “extremely sick” with “flu-like symptoms” around the festive period, but he never got an in-depth diagnosis from doctors.

He tweeted: “I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms… everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was. (sic)”