Taraji P. Henson reveals how mental health awareness changed her life

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an abrupt change for millions around the world. Social distancing, economic concerns, and overall physical well-being can lead to mental health issues.

Due to the swift change of life, it’s important for people to give themselves the time to make an adjustment to this new normal. The things that usually have given us security, such as school, work and social activities, have been taken away as the global pandemic continues to take its toll.

Actress Taraji P. Henson is known for creating magic on the big screen and on television, but she has also struggled with mental health.

“I’ve experienced mental illness in my family and I’ve certainly seen it in the community, even in the workplace,” Henson said during a recent interview with Essence. “And when it comes to African American people, we don’t deal with it. We pray about it, we shun it. We just don’t talk about it. It’s taboo in our community.”

With May being Mental Health Awareness month, Henson believes that it’s important for the Black community to embrace the improvement of mental health.

“How are we going to help ourselves if we don’t allow ourselves to be vulnerable?” Henson asks.

Join Essence Health & Wellness virtual summit where Taraji P. Henson will speak her truth about mental health.