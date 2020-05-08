PinappleCITI adds depth and versatility to the music game

Newark, New Jersey native Brittany Dickinson, known as PinappleCITI, brings light to her lyrics. Her story is not a picture-perfect one. CITI, who’s moniker was chosen by the way she styled her locs, was in a car accident that left her with the inability to walk. The accident resulted in months of surgeries and physical therapy. Now, one year after the accident, the Redbull Records artist is healed and has not allowed the accident nor a global pandemic stop her from creating new music.

On April 10th, CITI dropped the single “Believe” the follow up to “Recognize,” an autobiographic tale chronicling her life before and after her accident. The video, which was released last month, is complete with home video from her recovery. Rolling out sat down with PineappleCITI to learn more about her amazing journey.

In general, what led you to music? I grew up around a lot of music. My dad, grandfather, and my stepfather all are DJ’s still to this day. I guess it was something deep in my blood that I couldn’t shake. Whitney Houston’s mother spoke at my pre-k graduation. My aunt went to school with Faith Evans. My stepfather did back up dancing for The Fugees. In general, New Jersey is full of artists and overall legends in this industry. I think music was something I could never ever escape from — and honestly, I never wanted to.

How much does music inspire you?

Music is what keeps me sane. I don’t think I would be here without music. A lot of times I find it easier to spill my guts on a track than I would talk to another person. It’s my outlet, my peace of mind, my confidante. Sometimes emotions come out through my music that I didn’t even know I was experiencing … until I hear the music after creating it. So I would say not only does music inspire me, but it is my lifeline.

What affirmations do you repeat to yourself that contribute to your success?

“Believe in yourself” is my most powerful mantra. I believe wholeheartedly in the power of manifestation and the law of attraction. We can’t manifest the things we want if we don’t believe we deserve them. It starts with the belief in yourself and then the universe radiates that energy into the atmosphere causing other people to believe in you too. That’s how you become successful in my opinion.