Beyoncé’s entire family tested for COVID-19 (video)

Beyoncé’s family has all been tested for COVID-19.

The 38-year-old singer’s mother Tina Lawson has revealed that the entire family was tested for the virus and all were negative, so they are hoping to get together to celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend.

Lawson — who also has daughter Solange, 33, with ex-husband Mathew Knowles — said on the “Tamron Hall Show”: “We all got tested. We’ve gotten the results back and everybody is okay so I hope that we can get together this Mother’s Day and have dinner together. I can actually touch them, for real.”

Lawson — who has been married to Richard Lawson since 2015 — has four grandchildren: Beyoncé’s 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, and Solange’s 15-year-old son called Daniel Jr.

Lawson admitted she is struggling to cope without seeing her children and grandchildren.

She explained: “It makes me sad, especially on Sundays because that’s the day that we all get together. So, on Sunday mornings, I’ve got the blues.”

Sharing her parenting advice, she added: “My best advice would be that you can’t raise kids and have the philosophy of ‘Do as I say and not as I do’ because they are watching everything you do.

“So the best advice I can give you is be what you want them to be. You practice what you want them to be.”

People from separate households are not advised to meet up to stop the spread of coronavirus during the pandemic, and Lawson previously admitted it was very difficult for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins to understand.

She said: “The two babies that are 2, they don’t really understand, so on Saturday we got together from a safe distance, we all went to Bey’s at a distance. We all got tested, Kelly [Rowland] was there, and I got to see my grandchildren from afar and it was hard. That’s been the hardest part about this.”

Watch Lawson discuss COVID-19 testing, relaxing stay-at-home orders, Mother’s Day and more during her interview with Tamron Hall on the “Tamron Hall show below.