Trina and Trick Daddy to battle song for song on Instagram Live

Trick Daddy and Trina will be the next artists to battle on Instagram Live. The Miami-based radio station 99JAMZ announced on Saturday, May 9, 2020, that the two will face off on Wednesday, May 13.

The battle reportedly will be sponsored by 99JAMZ and take place on the station’s Instagram page, @99jamzmiami.

Trick Daddy and Trina have been linked since their classic rap duet “Nann,” which was released in 1998. The song, featured on Trick Daddy’s debut album www.thug.com, was Trina’s first rap single and catapulted both of their careers.

Trina would release her debut album, Da Baddest B—, in 2000 and follow with several prominent albums, including Diamond Princess, Glamorest Life, and Still Da Baddest.

Trick Daddy also released top-notch albums such as Book of Thugs: AK Verse 47, Thugs Are Us and Thug Holiday.

Trick Daddy and Trina have since joined the VH-1 reality TV show “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”

Since shelter-in-place orders have gone into effect in states across the country, hip-hop and R&B artists have kept the public entertained with friendly song battles on Instagram Live. Under the Verzuz brand, created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, highly touted battles have included Teddy Riley vs. Babyface, RZA vs. DJ Premier, and Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, which will take place Saturday, May 9, at 8 p.m. EST.