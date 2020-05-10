Ebenezer shares why he is an artist and his top 3 musical inspirations

Ebenezer is a songwriter, producer and engineer who has built a burgeoning career and released a video that has earned one million views on YouTube. Rolling out spoke with Ebenezer about his Nigerian heritage, why he is an artist, and who inspires him.

How would you describe yourself as an artist?

I would describe myself as a unique talent, a triple threat, I write, record, sing, produce and mix my music myself. I don’t know an artist that is able to do it [at] the level and quality that I do it. Not only do I do it for myself, I do it for others.

When did you know that music was something that you wanted to do?

When I heard [The] College Dropout by Kanye West, I knew this is what I want to do as a career.

Talk about the influence your Nigerian heritage has on your music. What do your parents think?

The influence Nigerian heritage has on my music is in my content. We’ve had to struggle being immigrants to London [and] having to suffer racism and being broke. My parents think it’s nice and they support me, but deep down I know they want me to go get a Ph.D. in medicine.

