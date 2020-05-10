Tekashi 6ix9ine relocated after video of him flashing money goes viral

Apparently, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s insatiable thirst to floss his money was so strong that the rapper would even put his life in danger to do so.

Tekashi was captured posing on the balcony of his undisclosed home by one of his neighbors who then posted it online along with his address. Consequently, the feds had to swoop in and scoop up the New York-born rapper and move him to another location.

This comes just weeks after the “rainbow” rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, successfully begged a judge to grant him a “compassionate release” from prison because of the severity of his pre-existing medical conditions.

Since then, Tekashi has publicly taunted the very kinds of people who are reportedly eager to get their hands on him after he ratted out on the Nine Trey Bloods gang members he ran afoul of the law with.

Time will tell how much the judge and the court will tolerate this kind of behavior from a man who was instructed to lay low.