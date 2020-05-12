Snoop Dogg challenges this rap superstar to a Verzuz challenge

One of the silver linings of the self-quarantine era spurred on by the pandemic was the masterful creation of the Verzuz challenge by iconic producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

The Instagram Live battle, Verzuz, has been a phenomenal international success and has already featured the record-breaking pairings of Babyface vs. Teddy Riley and Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu.

Living legend Snoop Dogg, 48, is one of a multitude of music lovers who have tuned in on Saturday evenings for the latest Verzuz battle and he is itching to get in on this weekly sonic feast.

Snoop, aka Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., told Fat Joe on Instagram Live that the person worthy to face off with him is none other than Jay-Z.

“Biggie passed away and then Nas had it for a minute. And then Jay-Z took it and ran with it for numerous amounts of years. And then 50 Cent came and ran with it for numerous amounts of years. This is me looking in from the outside, looking at New York rap. So to me, it’s either Snoop or Jay Z. Because he’s been the king of New York around the time I was the king of the west.”

Fat Joe, 49, concurred with Snoop Dogg’s sentiments. However, the rapper born, Joseph Antonio Cartagena, doesn’t believe that Jay-Z would agree to do a Verzuz battle with anyone.

“That sounds like the ultimate battle! Snoop Dogg against Jay-Z. Now I don’t know if Jay-Z would do it because he’s kind of like Dr. Dre. Jay-Z, we love him, but Jay-Z is an introvert, quiet – you know what I mean? But Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z – and I know, taking nothing away from 50. I just know that when your boat goes down and you gotta swim ashore, it’s a long swim. You understand what I’m saying?”

Listen to Snoop and Fat Joe discuss the dream Verzuz matchup on IG Live: