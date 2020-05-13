Ahmaud Arbery’s killers can be 1st Whites in Georgia executed over Black victim

The mother of Ahmaud Arbery wants her son’s alleged killers to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and in Georgia, that could possibly occur because the death penalty is legal in the state.

Wanda Cooper-Jones shared her feelings about the case during a recent interview with TMZ. While discussing the case, Jones said, “I would like for all hands that were involved, that played a part in my son’s murder to be prosecuted to the highest.” Jones continued, “Coming from my point of view, my son died. So they should die as well.”

Arbery’s alleged killers would make history if they are convicted and then receive the death penalty.

Since 1976, Georgia has executed 76 death row inmates, according to the Georgia Death Penalty Information Center. However, in the state of Georgia, no White person has ever been executed for killing a Black person. Yet, 19 Blacks have been executed when the victim was White.

On Feb. 23, 2020, Arbery was killed while jogging a few miles from his Brunswick home after he passed the predominately White neighborhood of Satilla Shores.

Greg and Travis McMichael stalked Arbery as if he were prey, claiming that he looked like someone who had been breaking into homes in the neighborhood. Arbery, who was unarmed, was shot and killed after he was confronted by the McMichaels. For 74 days, neither was charged with a crime.

A video of the fatal encounter was released earlier this week, sparking national outrage and protests. Many have questioned why it took so long for the McMichaels to be arrested.

On Monday, May 11, 2020, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr named Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes as the special prosecutor in the case.