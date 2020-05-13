 Skip to content

Boosie says he allowed women to perform sex acts on his 12-year-old son

By A.R. Shaw | May 13, 2020 |

Image source: Instagram – @officialboosieig

Boosie is facing backlash for another controversial statement. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-raised rapper shared a story on Instagram Live that could land him behind bars.

While speaking about the proper age to have sex, Boosie revealed that he allowed a woman to perform a sexual act on his son and nephew when they were 12-years-old.

“I’m training these boys right, I’m training these boys right,” Boosie said while on Instagram Live. “Ask any of my nephews. Ask any of them. Ask my son. Yeah, when they was 12, 13 they got head. Yeah, that’s how it’s supposed to be. Hell yeah I got my son [expletive] sucked. Yes, a grown woman, grown, super grown … checked his a– out. Checked all my nephews out, super grown. She checked me out. I know what the f— she did to them. I’m getting them prepared, man.”

Boosie also revealed that he taught his son how to use condoms when he was 9-years-old and allowed him to watch porn at a young age. “Yes, that’s how I raised them,” Boosie continued.  “It’s better than watching cartoons. That’s why they have iPhone 11s. They can watch as much porn as they want. It’s better than them watching cartoons with two men kissing. Yeah, it’s like that. Yeah, we raise them different… That’s just how it is.”‘

If the claim is true, Boosie could face criminal charges for statutory rape or could possibly have his kids removed from his home by state officials. On the other hand, Boosie is viewed as a character on social media and often says things to provoke laughter and discussion. He has yet to respond to the backlash from recent statements.

View reactions below:


