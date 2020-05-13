Boosie says he allowed women to perform sex acts on his 12-year-old son

Boosie is facing backlash for another controversial statement. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-raised rapper shared a story on Instagram Live that could land him behind bars.

While speaking about the proper age to have sex, Boosie revealed that he allowed a woman to perform a sexual act on his son and nephew when they were 12-years-old.

“I’m training these boys right, I’m training these boys right,” Boosie said while on Instagram Live. “Ask any of my nephews. Ask any of them. Ask my son. Yeah, when they was 12, 13 they got head. Yeah, that’s how it’s supposed to be. Hell yeah I got my son [expletive] sucked. Yes, a grown woman, grown, super grown … checked his a– out. Checked all my nephews out, super grown. She checked me out. I know what the f— she did to them. I’m getting them prepared, man.”

Boosie also revealed that he taught his son how to use condoms when he was 9-years-old and allowed him to watch porn at a young age. “Yes, that’s how I raised them,” Boosie continued. “It’s better than watching cartoons. That’s why they have iPhone 11s. They can watch as much porn as they want. It’s better than them watching cartoons with two men kissing. Yeah, it’s like that. Yeah, we raise them different… That’s just how it is.”‘

If the claim is true, Boosie could face criminal charges for statutory rape or could possibly have his kids removed from his home by state officials. On the other hand, Boosie is viewed as a character on social media and often says things to provoke laughter and discussion. He has yet to respond to the backlash from recent statements.

View reactions below:

A lot of men have been victims of what Boosie was talking about and processed the trauma by convincing themselves it was okay. — Rev. Melech E. M. Thomas (@pastormelech) May 13, 2020

Its the fact that there are so many men who are agreeing, condoning, and emulating Boosie facilitating the sexual abuse of his children. Y’all truly do not deserve to be the parents of anybody or anything — Tristin B. Brown, Esq. (@mstrilliviapope) May 13, 2020

The fact that some of y’all think it is OK for a father to pimp out his 12-year-old (because straight) is sick. Yet, the same folks will come out their mouths about how gay men are ruining Black youth. I’m so tired. PUT. BOOSIE. NEXT. TO. R. KELLY. — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) May 13, 2020