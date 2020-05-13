Cardi B and Beyoncé’s 2017 collaboration ‘scrapped’ after leak
Cardi B and Beyoncé were set to release a collaboration in 2017 — before it was leaked.
In October of that year, engineer Michael Ashby posted a picture of his computer screen on his Instagram Story and the file name “Cardi B ft Beyoncé demo” clearly on display.
He was then forced to apologize for the leak, but Cardi denied she had ever met him and that the song even existed.
However, a snippet of the song, believed to be called “Wet,” was leaked online.
Producer J White Did It — who co-produced Cardi’s breakthrough hit “Bodak Yellow” — has since claimed the track was definitely made, but that the pair decided to scrap it after the leak.
In a new video interview posted on social media, J — who has since teamed up with Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion on their “Savage” remix — explained: “I was just as giddy as everybody else.
“I was sitting there just waiting, looking on the internet then it leaked.
“Bro, three years ago I had a Beyoncé play with Cardi and that kinda went sour because it went viral that they was doing a song together and that cut out.
“This time the song leaked before the song came out … But listen, that song came out when I say I sat like this [in silence] For like, 10 minutes.”
Cardi and Beyoncé first met when the “Press” rapper performed at her husband Jay-Z’s Made In America festival in August 2017.
And the pair’s fans demanded the “I Like It” hitmaker and “Crazy in Love” singer team up on a track after a picture of them at the event went viral.