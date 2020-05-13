CEO Christianna Hurt helps people become 6-figure earners with digital platform

Christianna Hurt is the CEO of WealthyCollegeKid, a digital education platform that teaches people how to make a passive income online through a variety of courses. The 25-year-old who is currently a student at the University of Central Florida, started her brand in 2016 after being fired. Since then her grit has helped her to build a successfiul career, but also help people become six-figure earners and create brands of their own. What motivated you to start your business? I signed a lease when I was 20 years old. I couldn’t afford it. I had one month free rent and I quickly realized that I was gonna have to pay the rent, which was $3,000. I had too much pride to call mom and dad, so I dedicated myself to trying to learn how to make this crazy internet thing work and I actually earned my rent money by June 2, barely making the cusp.

What advice do you have for selling other people’s product?

I started off with selling other people’s products and then eventually kind of branding myself and finding my own niche. Get Started. Write down all of your expenses for the month and make that your goal number when you multiply it by two. WealthyCollegeKid is now an affiliate offer, so you can sell my courses to other people and make a 50 percent commission. Make sure you know the product you’re selling and if it has good reviews.

Tell me about your most recent business goal accomplishment?

We did $1 million [sales] in 18 days. I’ve been online for three years now. The biggest difference was having a partner and having a team to really split up the workload. I always tell people it’s better to have a slice of a watermelon than a whole grape. So really, that one million a month is a collective and I couldn’t have done it without the help of our team and everybody pulling their weight.

What is the reward for you beyond the dollars?

The reward is saying you were able to do it when you’ve been chasing something. My partner and I were actually sitting down like two years ago after the loss of my child, and we really felt like we could do $1 million and now to say in 2020 it’s been done, is a really uplifting feeling. Back then, I was really beat down mentally from everything that had happened, so it’s a really big milestone.

What inspires you to help other people attain success?

I know what it’s like to not know how you’re going to put a roof over your head, to have an overdrawn bank account and to not want to ask for help as a young college student. I’m in a position and I have a platform to continue to teach people how to be financially free.