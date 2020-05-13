Debate erupts as LeBron is ranked higher than Kobe on all-time NBA lists

The record-setting ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan, “The Last Dance,” has once again ignited the debate in the sports world and Twitter-verse as to who is the greatest player in NBA history.

As the final two episodes of the 10-chapter series “The Last Dance” prepare to air on Sunday, May 17, 2020, two separate lists have been published by former players and sports pundits that is generating a separate debate altogether.

Both ESPN and CBS Sports state unequivocally that Jordan is the best player the league has ever produced. But what has sports fans’ emotions going haywire is where Jordan’s successors, LeBron James and the late legendary Kobe Bryant, are placed on these two lists.

Jordan is ranked first on these two lists, with LeBron James right behind MJ in the No. 2 slot on the lists compiled by ESPN and CBS Sports.

“Black Mamba” fans, who are convinced that Bryant’s career is superior to King James’, are outraged that Bryant is ranked 9th and 10th on ESPN and CBS Sports lists, respectively.

ESPN takes it further than CBS Sports as the self-proclaimed “worldwide sports leader” lists the top 74 players of all time to represent the number of years the NBA has been in existence. CBS keeps its list to the top 15 stars.

