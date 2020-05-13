Rapper Khia destroys Trina for turning her down for Verzuz battle (video)

You can safely bet that all the camaraderie that was exemplified during the historic Verzuz battle between Jill Scott and Erykah Badu — which was more of a sisterly lovefest — would be glaringly absent if archrivals Khia and Trina had an online challenge.

The yearslong beef between Khia and Trina was reignited this past week when Khia suggested that she would smoke Trina in an Instagram Live battle.

Trina said she was appalled at such a suggestion from Khia. To be clear, Trina has enjoyed commercial success over the course of her career. Her debut album, Da Baddest B—-, debuted at No. 33 on the Billboard 200 and No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 2000. Later, it was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, according to Billboard.

In 2005, Trina also released “Here We Go” featuring Kelly Rowland, which reached No. 17 on the Hot 100.

Therefore, Trina does not believe Khia is anywhere near her level and articulated her position on a recent radio show appearance on 99 Jamz.

Khia vehemently countered by claiming Trina has never had a top Billboard hit, while her “My Neck My Back” peaked at No. 37 upon its 2002 release.

“I know you’re still mourning the death of your man and you’re still grieving, so I’m going to let you have your little ‘burst of confusion’ and let you slide when you act like you know a b—-,” she said. “You ain’t gonna address a b—-, but you gonna sit up here and talk about a b—- for 30 minutes. B—-, you know you don’t want none of me.”

