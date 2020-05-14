Rare heir: How Jasmine Jordan is building on her iconic father’s legacy

Jasmine Jordan understands what it takes to achieve greatness. The daughter of legendary NBA player and owner Michael Jordan, she was raised to put in the focus and hard work to accomplish success.

A graduate of Syracuse University where she studied sports management, Jordan now works as a field representative for Nike Jordan Brand.

During a recent interview with rolling out, she discussed lessons she’s learned from her father, her favorite Air Jordan sneakers and the ESPN documentary, “The Last Dance.”

What did you think of “The Last Dance,” the ESPN documentary about your father?

My father shared with us that there were moments that were filmed. I was young at the time, so I don’t remember the camera crews being around. Once the director reached out to my father and our family, we were like, “Wow, this is really happening.” I love it. It’s been super exciting to watch along with everyone else.

What was the most interesting thing you discovered about your father while watching the documentary?

I always knew he was funny, but seeing him joke around with teammates was interesting. From a basketball standpoint, it has been great to see his competitive nature on the court. I deal with his competitive nature at home. He wants to be the first to finish dinner, so it’s good to see that same drive when he was on the court.

As an executive at Nike Jordan Brand, can you describe your role and some of the things that you do on a daily basis?

I am the liaison between Jordan Brand and the athletes that we have signed on Jordan Brand. I make sure that our players get everything from footwear to apparel to succeed on the court and to be fashionable off the court. And we make sure that they’re doing custom colorways for their games. Then, on the back end, when we do photo shoots and appearances, I make sure I get everything on schedule so that way we can market each player.

