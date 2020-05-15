Kevin Hart surprises doctor working on front lines of pandemic

Kevin Hart surprised a doctor working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many celebrities took part in the All-In Challenge — where stars have been offering prizes or the opportunity for once-in-a-lifetime experiences in return for a charity donation — the Night School star offered one lucky fan the chance to have a speaking role in his next film.

And on Thursday, May 14, 2020, the 40-year-old stand-up comedian jumped on a video call to anesthesiologist Henry Law, who has been working on the front lines to help in the fight against COVID-19.

In the clip posted on Hart’s Instagram, he tells him: “Henry, you will be in my next movie.

“Let me repeat, you will be in my next movie.”

Law can’t believe it when he sees Hart on his screen.

He replies: “I’m so excited man. I’m so excited to meet you.”

The doctor then excitedly shares with Hart that he supports the same sports team as him in the Philadelphia 76ers.

He continues: “I don’t know if you heard: I live in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

“My home city is Philadelphia. I go to Sixers games and see you at the courtside seats.”

The Central Intelligence star then reels off a list of actors which he says Law could follow in the footsteps of, including Denzel Washington and Macaulay Culkin.

He tells him: “I’m a man of my word and that I’m about to make you a star, ooooh.”

Law then quips: “I’d love to be the next Ken Jeong.”

Kevin adds: “Look this makes us friends. I can’t wait.”

Watch the full exchange and Law’s reaction below.

The Night Wolf star has also donated $1 million to the coronavirus relief effort and the money from the price of every $10 entry for the All-In Challenge will be split between Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.