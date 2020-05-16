Cop suspended for making ‘closed casket’ comment after Sean Reed shooting

A police officer who made an unprofessional comment after the shooting of Sean Reed has been reprimanded.

On May 16, 2020, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police revealed that the officer was suspended and reassigned, according to the Indianapolis Star.

On May 6, Reed went on Instagram Live while he was being pursued by the police in Indianapolis. During the livestream video, which lasted about 36 minutes, Reed is in his car listening to music when a police car pulls up behind him.

“This is fun, though,” Reed told his followers during the livestream. “I just can’t go back to jail.”

Reed then told his followers, “I love you, mama. I’m so sorry I put you through this. I love you, though.”

Reed eventually stopped the car and put it in park before exiting the vehicle.

Reed was approached by the police and yelled before several shots could be heard on the livestream. With the camera still recording the livestream, several voices could be heard in the background along with police sirens. At some point, one voice, presumably the voice of a cop, is heard saying, “Looks like it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” which is then followed by a laugh. The officers also discussed the use of a Taser in the incident.

The video of Reed’s death eventually went viral, sparking public outrage on social media as some have called for the officers involved to be held accountable.

The identities of the detectives who were involved in the chase and shooting have yet to be revealed.