Ben Crump responds after new video reveals Ahmaud Arbery was chased by suspects

A new video has emerged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. On May 18, 2020, video footage revealed more information about the moments leading up to Arbery’s death.

The video, which was shared by Shaun King on his social media pages, contradicts the statement by William Bryan Roddie, the man who filmed Arbery’s death. Roddie initially claimed that he was not with George and Travis McMichael when they allegedly hunted and killed Arbery with a shotgun on Feb. 23, 2020.

However, the new footage reveals that Roddie was with the McMichaels as they chased Arbery through their neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. For nearly five minutes, they drove behind him with their guns out as Arbery ran. Roddie blocked Arbery from the rear with his car and the McMichaels cut him off from the front in their pickup trucks.

At that point, Arbery was trapped before he was ultimately shot and killed.

In a statement to rolling out, Arbery’s family attorney, Ben Crump, shared his thoughts about the video.

“William ‘Roddy’ Bryan claimed that he was not involved in the killing, but this new video clearly shows that he hunted Ahmaud Arbery for more than four minutes prior to his death. While he may not have pulled the trigger, he was clearly complicit, using his vehicle to stalk, threaten and trap Ahmaud for execution,” Crump said.

The McMichaels are currently awaiting trial on murder and assault charges.

View video of the new footage after the jump.