Black man hospitalized after being brutally beaten by White mob

Another Black person has reportedly been attacked by a White mob. During the early morning hours of May 16, DaQuan Jones, 22, was attacked by a group of White men while on his way to his girlfriend’s house, according to the Des Moines Register.

Jones was allegedly choked, punched, kicked, and stomped on by three White males who also called him a racial slur. Following the attack, a neighbor heard Jones’ screams and found him on the ground bleeding and badly bruised.

Jones was transported to the hospital where he was reportedly treated for broken facial bones and bruises. His injuries are not life-threatening.

On May 17, the NAACP released a statement calling for Blacks in the Des Moines, Iowa, area to be on high alert following the attack.

“While we await the results of the police investigation, we ask for all members of the community to look out for one another. The only way that we can overcome these recent incidents is by working together. That includes us as a community working with our local government and police department. We strongly urge the DMPD and the city’s elected officials to investigate these attacks to bring about equitable outcomes for the victims,” the statement said.

The police in Des Moines have yet to arrest any suspects and will not call it a hate crime until further investigation has been conducted.