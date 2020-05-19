Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson slays in throwback photo

Tina Knowles-Lawson never fails us — from her beauty to her style to being the mother of Beyoncé and Solange.

The 66-year-old diva took to Instagram on Monday, May 18, 2020, to share a jaw-dropping throwback photo of herself, and let’s just say the internet can’t get enough.

The photo featured a young Knowles-Lawson with long dark hair, sporting a leopard-print jumpsuit with gold jewelry and red lipstick and reclining on a couch.

She began the post, “I am 38 on this photo! Took it on my lunch break from the salon with 6 people under the dryer with wraps, And used to take a couple hours to dry, I still love leopard My Girls used to hate it!”

She continued by giving some love to actress Taraji P. Henson and joking about her “Empire” character.

“That’s why I loved Cookie Lyons so much! Yes, I was Cookie Lyons before there was a Cookie Lyons. With my animal prints. @tarajiphenson. (sic)”

The designer looked fabulous and fierce back in the day, and fans on Instagram cosigned that with their comments, sharing countless heart eyes and fire emojis on the post, which received 193,000 likes.

One fan wrote, “Yes we love to see this.”

Another penned, “Love it!!! Your girls definitely get it from their mama.”

Actress Kerry Washington posted, “OG,” with a cookie emoji.

“Youuuu betttaaaa,” another commenter shared.