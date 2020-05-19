Pastor Jamal Bryant and ex-wife Gizelle deny he has secret love child (videos)

Pastor Jamal Bryant’s ex-wife Gizelle vehemently denies that he has a secret love child from an affair originating from his megachurch in suburban Atlanta, and she went on national TV to articulate her belief forcefully.

Bryant, who is the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, has been dogged by rumors of infidelities. It was, not coincidentally, an extramarital affair that precipitated Gizelle Bryant’s divorce filings from Pastor Bryant in 2009.

Jamal and Gizelle Bryant, who are parents of three children, have since reconciled and are currently dating, though she continues to reside in suburban Washington as he lives in Georgia.

Bryant decided to go on the popular Bravo TV show “Watch What Happens Live” to resoundingly deny that her ex-husband-turned-boyfriend is spreading his seed among the congregation at New Birth.

“That is all the way a lie,” Gizelle said on Sunday. “Clearly, we’re very important if people are going to make up these lies.”

“Put some respect on Jamal’s name. He’s doing wonderful things in Atlanta,” Gizelle Bryant added.

The unsubstantiated innuendos were so out of control that Pastor Bryant recorded a YouTube video.

“I have been in a tailspin over the last 24 hours,” he said somberly as he said he was ambushed by the “reckless” rumors. Bryant said he originally believed he was being congratulated by the blogs and others for feeding thousands of people during the pandemic.

“Reckless and irresponsible bloggers who went on with no facts, no evidence, and might I add, no truth to make baseless accusations that I had fathered a baby in April, May, February, January — here in Atlanta — and was hiding this baby from some mother in Atlanta or in my church. That, No. 1, is 1,000 percent untrue, one thousand percent faulty.”

Pastor Bryant also announced he has filed cease-and-desist letters demanding the blogs retract the stories from their sites and offer public apologies lest they reap stiff ramifications.

Flip the page to check out Gizelle Bryant’s adamant denial on “WHHL,” then watch the rest of Pastor Bryant’s refutation of the rumors on YouTube.