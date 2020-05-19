Shaggy desperate to reunite with his family amid COVID-19 lockdown

Shaggy is desperate to reunite with his wife and kids amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 51-year-old star has been marooned in New York City for weeks, after being asked to quarantine for 14 days following his UK tour and then being prevented from re-entering Jamaica because the island closed its borders.

The “It Wasn’t Me” hitmaker — who has Sydney, 13, and twin daughters Madison and Kelsey, 9, with his wife Rebecca — shared: “I’ve been on the phone with the ambassador of Jamaica, and she’s been working tirelessly to get me back in.”

Shaggy has been in constant contact with his wife amid the lockdown, but he’s desperate to see her in the flesh.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “It’s bad. I speak to my wife every day and I miss her so much.”

