Spike Lee shares trailer for new Netflix film, ‘Da 5 Bloods’

Award-winning director Spike Lee is excited about his new film, “Da 5 Bloods.”

The film stars Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. as four Black veterans from the Vietnam War who return to the nation to search for buried gold and the remains of their fallen squad leader, Chadwick Boseman.

The story is told through flashbacks to Boseman’s time during the war and the present-day as the vets return to Vietnam where they all bonded.

The BlacKkKlansman director previously spoke out about the current state of film releases due to the pandemic and slammed the plan to lift the lockdown and reopen movie theaters in the state of Georgia.

He told Vanity Fair in an email, “Open Movie Theatres Now? Hell To Da Naw. I Got A lot More Movies To Make, Not Rollin’ Da Dice Wit’ Da Only Life I Got. TESTING. TESTING And Mo’ TESTING.”

Don’t worry, you won’t have to head to theaters to see Lee’s newest joint, it will be released on Netflix on June 12, 2020.

Watch the full trailer for the film after the jump.