Ludacris responds to backlash over explosive R. Kelly lyric in new song

Ludacris was viewed by most as the winner of the “Verzuz” battle against Nelly that took place on Instagram. However, Ludacris caused a stir on social media after debuting a new song before the battle which was watched by nearly 500,000.

On the song, “Silence of the Lambs,” Ludacris mentions R. Kelly and Bill Cosby. “The world crazy, n—s pouring drinks like Cliff Huxtable/ I love R. Kelly, but around my daughters, I am not comfortable,” Ludacris raps.

Ludacris faced immediate criticism on social media. “Nelly won tonight off the strength of Ludacris shouting out R. Kelly not once, not twice, but three times in a 10-minute window,” Twitter user @Kameron_Hay wrote.

Another user, BrielleJalin, posted: “Ludacris got organizations for kids but just said he loved R Kelly in a song.”

But on Monday, May 19, Ludacris finally shared his thoughts on the backlash during an interview with Atlanta radio station, WVEE.

“Sometimes when you speak on records, you speakin’ like it’s just me and you having a conversation as friends,” Ludacris told WVEE radio personality Big Tigger. “But, you just speaking and just being honest. I saw that a lot of people kind of misconstrued or didn’t really understand what it was that I was saying.”

Ludacris then asked Big Tigger how he interpreted the lyric. “You probably meant, ‘I love his music and what he brought to the table, but I’m a father of daughters and [he’s] not going to be around my daughters.’”

Ludacris responded by agreeing with Big Tigger and calling him a “smart man.”

But while Ludacris has faced heat for the lyric, some have suggested that people are overreacting.

Why are people having Ludacris explaining his R. Kelly line?? It’s pretty self explanatory. — Tina. (@TiNa_Lov3ly_) May 20, 2020