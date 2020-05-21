Black delivery drivers reportedly fired after posting racially charged video

Two Black delivery drivers reportedly were fired on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after one posted a video of a racially charged encounter they had with a customer. Video of the initial incident, which occurred in Leesburg, Georgia, went viral on Tuesday, May 19.

After dropping off a package at a customer’s home, the Black delivery workers were harassed by a White customer, who allegedly threatened them. The video shows the delivery workers arguing with the customer.

One of the delivery workers, who is identified as Antonio Braswell on Twitter, filmed the incident and posted his side of the story with a tweet.

“Back story. All we did was just deliver his package. He was in the house and as soon as we were leaving, he ran out his house cursing and threatening us. We just apologized, but he kept escalating the situation then kept saying he would whoop our Black a–es. That’s when we told his wife to get the police and he kept following us. Then he pulled out his phone to record us and started playing the victim role. We drove off, but they yelled ‘f— y’all.’”

On Wednesday, Braswell posted that he and his co-worker, who has yet to be identified, were both fired from FedEx for posting the video.

Update FedEx called and told me to take down this video and fired both of us Today .. I’m reposting this video because people like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19 pic.twitter.com/Fw0S5gNRso — antonio (@Toniob38) May 20, 2020

“Update, FedEx called and told me to take down this video and fired both of us today,” Brasell wrote. “I’m reposting this video because people like him doesn’t matter, White or any race, should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this COVID-19. (sic)”

After Braswell’s post, the hashtag, #BoycottFedEx went viral.

FedEx reportedly responded with the following statement to Newsone: “FedEx takes extremely seriously any allegations of discrimination, retaliation, or improper employment actions. These individuals are employed by an independent service provider, and FedEx will be conducting a thorough investigation into these claims. While we conduct this investigation, FedEx will provide employment for these drivers.”

A GoFundMe page has since been set up for the two delivery drivers.