Folks upset Russell Wilson called himself Future Jr’s ‘daddy’ on birthday note

By Terry Shropshire | May 21, 2020 |

Rapper Future (Photo credit: Hubert Boesl via Bang Media)

Social media is debating whether it was right for NFL quarterback Russell Wilson to refer to himself as Future Jr’s “daddy” in a touching birthday message on Instagram on May 19.

Future Jr.’s father, rap star Future (born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn), 36, wished his biological child a happy birthday also, penning the following:

“It’s your day TWIN, more life more love and blessings…stay true to yourself always put God 1st…Big Six,” he penned on Twitter. In another message, Future wrote “Happy Birthday FUTURE. Love u FOREVER twin.”

Some folks have taken issue with the fact that Wilson, the signal-caller for the Seattle Seahawks, is referring to someone else’s child as his “son” on an Instagram message. Wilson’s wife Ciara, a singer who had Future Jr. with Future, later married Wilson. She retains primary custody of Future Jr., which makes it easily understandable for Wilson to have developed a close relationship with the 6-year-old.

On his May 19 birthday, Wilson wrote this for his 4.5 million followers.

Twitter was quick to develop a debate over whether Wilson’s wording for Future Jr was appropriate.

 

 

 

 

 

 


