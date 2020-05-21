Folks upset Russell Wilson called himself Future Jr’s ‘daddy’ on birthday note
Social media is debating whether it was right for NFL quarterback Russell Wilson to refer to himself as Future Jr’s “daddy” in a touching birthday message on Instagram on May 19.
Future Jr.’s father, rap star Future (born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn), 36, wished his biological child a happy birthday also, penning the following:
“It’s your day TWIN, more life more love and blessings…stay true to yourself always put God 1st…Big Six,” he penned on Twitter. In another message, Future wrote “Happy Birthday FUTURE. Love u FOREVER twin.”
Happy Birthday FUTURE. Love u FOREVER twin
— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 19, 2020
Some folks have taken issue with the fact that Wilson, the signal-caller for the Seattle Seahawks, is referring to someone else’s child as his “son” on an Instagram message. Wilson’s wife Ciara, a singer who had Future Jr. with Future, later married Wilson. She retains primary custody of Future Jr., which makes it easily understandable for Wilson to have developed a close relationship with the 6-year-old.
On his May 19 birthday, Wilson wrote this for his 4.5 million followers.
You are my daily inspiration. My best friend…Full of Love, Joy, and Grace. I thank Jesus everyday for who you are & being able to lead & guide you. Your future is forever endless and I pray you swim into every opportunity and obstacle in life with this much Love and Enthusiasm. Happy 6th Birthday Future! Daddy loves you! 🙏🏾💪🏾❤️ @Ciara
Twitter was quick to develop a debate over whether Wilson’s wording for Future Jr was appropriate.
"Daddy?" pic.twitter.com/StPHZOVQaQ
— Jon Dope (@JonJon_Dtown) May 19, 2020
Look I’m the biggest Future fan around but nobody should have an issue with this man treating his step son like a son. That’s a blessing for baby Future pic.twitter.com/fQCTYN51IU
— 𝕋𝕪𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝔽𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖 🔥🔥🔥 (@OhSayLesss) May 19, 2020
The love Russell Wilson has for baby Future is truly beautiful to see! Any person mad about that is simply a weirdo.. pic.twitter.com/yg1VO0SNLO
— ebony jenkins (@chocolatesunn) May 19, 2020
This hilarious cause baby Future ain’t even on twitter. They tweeted this for y’all lol https://t.co/LvfnvSh9el
— “he cold” (@featslaflare) May 19, 2020
It's funny how Future tweets about Baby Future like he is the Step Dad and Russ Wilson tweets like he is the Dad.
It is hilarious to me.
— Skip V5 🏁🐍🐺 (@SkipFromBk) May 19, 2020
Baby Future is super blessed. Didn’t Future say he’s not able to be around all of his kids that much bc of his career? So baby future gets 3 successful parents and parents that are physically there. That’s cool to me
— Torie. (@_noTORIEty) May 19, 2020
Y’all look at @1future happy birthday message to Baby Future compared to @DangeRussWilson message 😂😂… Lil #future is lucky he ended up getting a new dad 🥴 pic.twitter.com/sYsOIR0QyJ
— Nura_Sheik (@Nura_Sheik) May 19, 2020