Folks upset Russell Wilson called himself Future Jr’s ‘daddy’ on birthday note

Social media is debating whether it was right for NFL quarterback Russell Wilson to refer to himself as Future Jr’s “daddy” in a touching birthday message on Instagram on May 19.

Future Jr.’s father, rap star Future (born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn), 36, wished his biological child a happy birthday also, penning the following:

“It’s your day TWIN, more life more love and blessings…stay true to yourself always put God 1st…Big Six,” he penned on Twitter. In another message, Future wrote “Happy Birthday FUTURE. Love u FOREVER twin.”

Happy Birthday FUTURE. Love u FOREVER twin — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 19, 2020

Some folks have taken issue with the fact that Wilson, the signal-caller for the Seattle Seahawks, is referring to someone else’s child as his “son” on an Instagram message. Wilson’s wife Ciara, a singer who had Future Jr. with Future, later married Wilson. She retains primary custody of Future Jr., which makes it easily understandable for Wilson to have developed a close relationship with the 6-year-old.

On his May 19 birthday, Wilson wrote this for his 4.5 million followers.

Twitter was quick to develop a debate over whether Wilson’s wording for Future Jr was appropriate.

Look I’m the biggest Future fan around but nobody should have an issue with this man treating his step son like a son. That’s a blessing for baby Future pic.twitter.com/fQCTYN51IU — 𝕋𝕪𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝔽𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖 🔥🔥🔥 (@OhSayLesss) May 19, 2020

The love Russell Wilson has for baby Future is truly beautiful to see! Any person mad about that is simply a weirdo.. pic.twitter.com/yg1VO0SNLO — ebony jenkins (@chocolatesunn) May 19, 2020

This hilarious cause baby Future ain’t even on twitter. They tweeted this for y’all lol https://t.co/LvfnvSh9el — “he cold” (@featslaflare) May 19, 2020

It's funny how Future tweets about Baby Future like he is the Step Dad and Russ Wilson tweets like he is the Dad. It is hilarious to me. — Skip V5 🏁🐍🐺 (@SkipFromBk) May 19, 2020

Baby Future is super blessed. Didn’t Future say he’s not able to be around all of his kids that much bc of his career? So baby future gets 3 successful parents and parents that are physically there. That’s cool to me — Torie. (@_noTORIEty) May 19, 2020