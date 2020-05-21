TV producer Dr. Holly Carter discusses new show ‘Chatter’

Dr. Holly Carter is the CEO and founder of Relevé Entertainment, one of the premier management and production companies for faith-inspired content. Her career in entertainment began in television, casting for shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and “Martin.” Over the course of her 25-year career, she has produced “Preachers of L.A.,” “The Sheards,” “106 & Gospel” and more. Most recently, she served as executive producer of the hit Lifetime movie, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel and has started a new show “Chatter” on FOX Soul. We spoke with Dr. Carter about her career journey and her new show.