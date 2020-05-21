 Skip to content

Dr. Holly Carter is the CEO and founder of Relevé Entertainment, one of the premier management and production companies for faith-inspired content. Her career in entertainment began in television, casting for shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and “Martin.” Over the course of her 25-year career, she has produced “Preachers of L.A.,”  “The Sheards,” “106 & Gospel” and more. Most recently, she served as executive producer of the hit Lifetime movie, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel and has started a new show Chatteron FOX Soul. We spoke with Dr. Carter about her career journey and her new show.

TV producer Dr. Holly Carter discusses new show ‘Chatter’

May 21, 2020

Cassidy Sparks

Cassidy Sparks

I am a blogger, journalist and media enthusiast. I am passionate about covering entertainment, fashion and beauty. Keep up with me at Cassinthecity.com