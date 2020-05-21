Dr. Holly Carter is the CEO and founder of Relevé Entertainment, one of the premier management and production companies for faith-inspired content. Her career in entertainment began in television, casting for shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and “Martin.” Over the course of her 25-year career, she has produced “Preachers of L.A.,” “The Sheards,” “106 & Gospel” and more. Most recently, she served as executive producer of the hit Lifetime movie, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel and has started a new show “Chatter” on FOX Soul. We spoke with Dr. Carter about her career journey and her new show.
TV producer Dr. Holly Carter discusses new show ‘Chatter’
May 21, 2020