Woman allegedly allowed boyfriend to put her 6-year-old daughter on the street

A couple in Queens, New York faces jail time for allegedly abandoning a child because she reportedly cried. Shortly before noon on May 18, surveillance cameras captured the moment when the child’s mother, Patrice Chambers, 29, and her boyfriend, Mark Pamphile, 28, abandoned her on the side of the road, according to Newsday.

Pamphile was allegedly fed up with the girl crying and decided to abandon her. In turn, Chambers neglected her child to appease her boyfriend.

After forcing the child out of the car, Chambers and Pamphile threw her bags filled with clothes on the street. Pamphile then allegedly called the child’s father and taunted him by reportedly saying, “You better come get your daughter. Your daughter is in the street not sleeping nowhere. She is crying like a little b—-.”

Witnesses noticed the girl gathering her items and wandering on the street alone. A good samaritan saw the girl walking alone and guided her to two school safety agents. The school safety agents called the authorities who asked her about her parents.

The young girl shared her ordeal with the authorities who eventually arrested Chambers and Pamphile on the evening of May 19.

The two were charged with child abandonment, second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

If convicted, Chambers and Pamphile could face up to four years in prison.