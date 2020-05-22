Pastor Corey Brooks and Project H.O.O.D. provide relief for the community

Chicago Pastor Corey Brooks is no stranger to sacrificing and providing for his community. In 2013, Brooks camped out on the roof of a rundown motel across the street from his South Side church, New Beginnings, in order to shut it down. He succeeded in that cause, then walked across America in order to raise $15 million for his organization, Project H.O.O.D., and to build a community center on the infamous”O Block” where his church is located.

Project H.O.O.D., in partnership with New Beginnings Church, will be distributing relief packages and food for those affected by the current pandemic. Rolling out spoke with Brooks about why Project H.O.O.D. is doing the food drive and how racial disparity should be addressed during these times.

Talk about why it is important to have this food drive.

We know that our communities are typically hit hard during times like these. Since the start of Illinois’ stay-at-home order, Project H.O.O.D. has been doing our part to ensure that adequate resources are available to those who need them most. This Sunday, May, 24, we will be distributing thousands of relief packages to families. Thanks to [the] generous support of our sponsors, the boxes will include fruits, vegetables, meat, dry goods, canned food, hand sanitizer, soap, masks and lotion. These items are all essential to keeping people safe and healthy.

How have the members of your church responded to the pandemic?

Members of New Beginnings Church of Chicago have responded to this health crisis with hope, believing that things are going to get better, and also with greater service and volunteering to make sure other’s needs are taken care of. They’ve come to a clearer understanding that, although the church doors are closed, our church is open for ministry.

