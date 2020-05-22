T.I. identifies the rappers he wants to battle in VERZUZ series (video)

The King of the South has seen the Verzuz battles and has in turn identified who his opponent should be: anyone from his generation.

Many onlookers of the popular series have called on Clifford “T.I.” Harris to go toe-to-toe with Jeezy, another Atlanta based rapper, but Tip is ready to take on anyone who wants it.

“The people been asking for me and Young [Jeezy],” Tip disclosed to Complex‘s Peter Rosenberg on Open Late. “They been asking for me and Jeezy, but I’ll go hit-for-hit with anybody from my generation.”

Among the other heavy hitters T.I. mentioned by name were Lil Wayne and 50 Cent.

Verzuz battles have provided uninhibited joy for music lovers in recent weeks with record-breaking performance battles that included Teddy Riley vs. Babyface, then Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu. In continued epic fashion, Jagged Edge and 112 are next up on Memorial Day. Either group will no doubt represent for the city of Atlanta, in what is sure to be a nostalgic moment for R&B lovers of the 90s.

View Tip’s interview in full after the jump.