William Bryan, man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s killing, arrested

The man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery’s death is finally in jail. On May 21, William “Roddie” Bryan was arrested and charged with Arbery’s murder.

Bryan’s arrest comes weeks after George McMichael and Travis McMichael were arrested for shooting Arbery on Feb. 23.

Days prior to Bryan’s arrest, a video emerged on social media that contradicted Bryan’s statement that he was not involved in the crime. He initially said that he only filmed the incident but did not chase Arbery with the McMichaels.

However, the new footage revealed that Bryan was with the McMichaels as they chased Arbery through their neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. For nearly five minutes, they drove behind him with their guns out as Arbery ran. Bryan blocked Arbery from the rear with his car and the McMichaels cut him off from the front in their pickup trucks.

At that point, Arbery was trapped before he was ultimately shot and killed.

“[Bryan’s] involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation, it was clear to the GBI as well,” attorneys S. Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump and L. Chris Stewart said in a statement.

On May 22, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will hold a press conference to discuss the arrest.