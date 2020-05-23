Lil Durk shows growth on latest release, ‘Just Cause Y’all Waited 2’

Lil Durk has emerged as one of the elite rappers to come out of Chicago in the last decade. He has linked up with many of the industry’s heavy-hitters and has earned his respect. Durk is prolific and has been dropping mixtapes since 2011. His latest release is Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, and depending on who you ask, it can be a mixtape or an album. Either way, the new project charted at No. 4 on the U.S. rap charts.

Durk has separated himself from the pack with this release. He delivers an open and honest perspective that sheds some light on his childhood and growing up in Chicago.

On the first track, “Different Meaning,” Durk raps: “Nobody put fear in us / I put real life inside this music they not hearing us / I know it’s real, I had some real killers tearing up / I did all I can for ’em they not sincere enough.”

The most driven and heartfelt track on the album is “Viral Moment.” The song — produced by Touch of Trent and Uncle Cameron — is cinematic and feels like a cautionary tale. In these days of clout chasing and viral videos, it is difficult to know who is sincere and who is providing the listener with a real life view.

Durk raps: “Bro got life, he don’t know how p—y smell that’s why he f—- his lotion / I know some n—-s who’ll lose it all for a viral moment / My dreads swing, I feel like Wayne, show me my opponent.”

In an interview with Apple Music, Durk explained why he released this project.

“Me and [producer] Metro Boomin supposed to be doing a joint album called No Auto, but with the quarantine going on, it kind of slowed everything down,” he said. “So, I was just being creative and felt like while y’all waiting on me and Metro, let’s feed them this.”

Along with “Different Meaning” and “Viral Moment,” the other standout tracks on the album are “Street Affection” and “Chiraq Demons.”

Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 should hold Durk’s fans over until he drops his next official release. In the meantime, this is a solid one and shows a more mature and introspective Durk.

Take a listen. What do you think of Just Cause Y’all Waited 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below.