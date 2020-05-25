Carl Crawford finally opens up about double drowning at his mansion

Former Major League Baseball star Carl Crawford is opening up about double drowning that happened a week ago in the backyard of his Houston home.

TMZ broke the story that a 25-year-old woman and a little boy she was watching for the day had drowned during a small gathering on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Sometime during the get-together, the boy wandered away from the adults and into the backyard where he fell into the pool.

The woman dove into the pool after the little boy, but neither resurfaced alive.

Crawford, a former All-Star player for the Los Angeles Dodgers who now owns 1501 Certified Entertainment independent music label, which has most famously produced Megan Thee Stallion.

He posted his thoughts on Instagram.

“My Hearts Heavy. The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever. I’m at a loss for words I’ve struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who’ve passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest. (sic)”

According to TMZ, Crawford reportedly tried to perform CPR on the drowning victims but to no avail. Paramedics also tried to resuscitate the boy and the woman when they arrived, but both were unresponsive when transported by ambulance.

Read Crawford’s poignant message in full below: