Rihanna marks 15 years in music and pens touching tribute to her fans

Rihanna has marked 15 years in the music industry with a touching tribute to The Navy.

The 32-year-old superstar took to Twitter to celebrate the release of her debut single, 2005’s “Pon de Replay,” as her fan base took to social media to mark the milestone on social media with the hashtag, #15YearsOfRihanna.

The “Rude Boy” hitmaker recalled how she was “shaking” as she waited to audition in front of rap legend Jay-Z at Def Jam records all those years ago.

And she gushed about how “grateful” she is to have such a loyal following.

She wrote: “Thank you for all the love on this hashtag today!

“Man this is trippy. Feel like just yesterday I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay.

“Pon de Replay is where it all began… 15 years later and I’m here because God led me to you, and you guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me, and we got always be connected because of that.

“I love you Navy, and I cherish you.

“I’m so grateful to be gifted you as my fans and family. G4L (Gangster for life)! (sic)”

The anniversary post comes after Rihanna teased The Navy that she “lost” her long-awaited LP, R9.

