SZA teases massive ‘music dump’ of unreleased tracks

SZA has teased she has a “music dump” of 20 unreleased tracks from the past six years.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter — whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe — took to Twitter to hint at releasing the batch of songs.

She wrote: “So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it? Asking for me.”

Asked to clarify how many songs make up a “music dump,” SZA responded to a follower: “Nah an Ep is like 4-5 songs .. a music dump would be like 20 from over the.l Course of the last 6 years (sic)”

Unfortunately for fans, SZA also confirmed that the deluxe edition of Ctrl is not going to be released.

She said: “It was like a missed text message I felt like too much time passed and It didn’t matter anymore started something new .. i was wrong lol (sic)”

SZA’s teaser for her unreleased songs comes after she revealed she has collaborated on new music with Sam Smith.

When asked during a Twitter Q&A with fans in January, “Would u ever collab with Sam Smith?”, she replied, “Salready done luv.”

And she also confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, telling fans: “Now das already cut n recorded.”

SZA also confirmed that she will release new music in 2020, though this was pre-pandemic.

Another fan said: “are we getting anything this year ma’am i’m STARVING,” and she replied: “I’d say the date me and punch jus discussed .. but that would stress me n build uneccesary pressure.. short answer is yes (sic).”

SZA’s latest feature saw her duet with Justin Timberlake on “The Other Side” in February.