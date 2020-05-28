2 sport star athlete, Jamari Smith, drowns in Alabama lake at age 18

The state of Alabama, family and friends of Jamari Smith, are mourning the life of a two-sport star athlete who drowned to death in a lake on Wednesday, May 27. He was 18.

According to ESPN, Smith, known affectionately as “Chop,” was swimming with friends at a lake in Alabama, when he grew weary, then submerged under the water. The promising athlete was found beneath the surface by first responders who initiated life support measures immediately. He was then rushed to the hospital and sadly pronounced dead at East Alabama Medical Center at 6:05 p.m.

An incoming freshman, Smith committed to play basketball and football at UAB, but is described as a gifted athlete whose talents stretched across several sports.

The accident is being treated as such and no foul play is suspected.

His would-be coach, Bill Clark, released an official statement on behalf of UAB and the Blazer community.

Rest In Peace, Jamari 🙏 “Our hearts are broken to learn about the tragic passing of Jamari Smith. We want to send our deepest condolences to the entire Smith family. Jamari was an upstanding young man with an extremely bright future. He’ll always be a Blazer.” – @CoachBillClark pic.twitter.com/eZs3hjeFeX — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) May 28, 2020

