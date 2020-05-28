Footage appears to show that George Floyd did not resist arrest (video)

As with the tragic case of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, more and more damning evidence is being uncovered about the Minneapolis police officers’ interactions with George Floyd daily.

Surveillance footage from businesses adjacent to the spot where Floyd was apprehended and died, has uncovered evidence that directly contradicts Minneapolis police claims that Floyd resisted arrest.

Police took into evidence a video from nearby business Dragon Wok that shows Floyd was cooperative with police instructions. At the very least, there is no evidence of combative behavior from Floyd that could explain how he would up in the prone position with three police officers putting their weight on him.

Furthermore, the public has yet to learn why one unidentified officer felt justified in putting his knee in Floyd’s neck until he lost consciousness and ultimately died.

To be fair, not every single second of the traffic stop, arrest and death of Floyd, has been revealed to the media as of May 28, 2020. And the U.S. Department of Justice does not normally comment on current investigations until after it has reached its conclusion and presents its case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As the video shows, Minneapolis police perform a stop on Floyd’s SUV after receiving reports of forgery — allegedly trying to make a purchase with a counterfeit $20 — and order all occupants out of the vehicle.

A male and female exit the passenger side while officers escort Floyd from the driver’s side. Cops lead Floyd to a sidewalk where they sit him down. Later they escort Floyd across the street and out of view. Why Floyd was taken across the street, away from the police cars and cameras, is not clear.

It also has not been determined why three officers needed to keep Floyd pinned to the ground.

