Teen who videotaped George Floyd’s deadly encounter with police facing backlash

Without the video of what would become George Floyd‘s last moments of life going viral, the four Minneapolis cops who were fired may still be employed today. Yet the teen who videotaped the horrific scene says she has been “traumatized” by social media trolls ever since.

Darnella Frazier, 17, just happened to be in the area when Floyd was being arrested and put on the ground. At that moment, the teen had the presence of mind to turn on her cellphone and record the disturbing video that shows a police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd repeatedly says, “I can’t breathe.”

Frazier’s video sparked a multipronged investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and the unprecedented firing of the four police officers involved within 24 hours of the footage’s release.

Despite her heroism, Frazier and her mother told TMZ that she has secluded herself in her home since the video went viral due to vocal critics who claim she was “clout chasing” and aired the video for monetary gain.

After withstanding the fierce backlash, Frazier sounded off on her Facebook account about being traumatized twice — first by watching what the cop did to Floyd and then by the grief she’s received from critics in the hours and days since.

“I’m doing it for clout ?? For attention?? What ?? To get paid ?? Now y’all just sound dumb and ignorant!!” she wrote. “I don’t expect anyone who wasn’t placed in my position to understand why and how I feel the way that I do !! MIND YOU I am a minor ! 17 years old , of course I’m not about to fight off a cop I’m SCARED wtf. I don’t give 2 f—- about what y’all would’ve did because was y’all there ?? NO .(sic)”

Flip the page to see the rest of Frazier’s Facebook message in addition to social media posts lauding the teen for her bravery in capturing the scene.

Also, find out what Frazier’s mother has to say about her daughter.