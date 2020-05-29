Legendary rapper and actor Ice Cube is working on new music during quarantine

Rapper, producer and businessman Ice Cube is starring the film The High Note, which is now available for streaming. The movie, featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Dakota Johnson, is set in the music scene in Los Angeles. The High Note follows Ross’ character, Grace Davis, who is a singer trying to figure out her next move. We spoke with Ice Cube, who stars as a music manager, Jack Robertson, and touched on the film, his role, career and the music industry.