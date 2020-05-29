What new skills Kelly Rowland is learning during lockdown

Kelly Rowland has been learning new things during lockdown.

The 39-year-old singer — who has Titan, 5, with husband Tim Weatherspoon — has revealed she’s been working on her culinary skills during the pandemic because she has “nothing else to do in quarantine.”

She shared: “I’m trying. I mean, I have nothing else to do in quarantine, right? I have to learn how to cook!”

Rowland feels comfortable making “cakes, cupcakes and cookies” — but she admits one pastry is currently beyond her skill set.

The chart-topping star — who rose to fame as part of Destiny’s Child — told Us Weekly: “A girlfriend of mine just sent me a pie recipe and I sent it back to her because I was like, ‘I don’t know what the hell to do with the crust if I tried!’

“I’m not a very good cook, so I always need a little bit of help and that’s why me and my son always resort to Betty Crocker classics.”

Despite her stresses in the kitchen, the “Work” hitmaker is enjoying the opportunity to bond at home with her son.

She said: “We are doing different projects … We play hide-and-seek in the house, we draw, we just chill. We play games.”

Meanwhile, Rowland revealed earlier this month that she loves stripping off in her back garden.

The singer has no problem going “completely nude” at home, and she urged other people to follow her lead.

During a recent interview, Rowland dismissed the suggestion that people aren’t “often” naked at home.

The music star — who has been married to Weatherspoon since 2014 — shared: “Well then you’re missing out because let me tell you something!

“There ain’t nothing more freeing than feeling the nice, brisk wind on your bottom. You know, grazing by.”