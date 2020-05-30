Venus Williams launches clean sunscreen brand for Black people

World-renowned tennis player Venus Williams is now entering the world of beauty.

Williams, who owns EleVen, a fashion-forward activewear brand that makes tennis apparel to empower women to perform better, has now added skin care to her growing empire.

The superstar athlete has collaborated with Credo Beauty to create a sunscreen suitable for all skin types, as she knows better than anyone the harsh damage the sun can do.

Speaking about the launch during an Instagram Live announcement, Williams addressed the fact that she’d always had difficulty finding clean sun care that wouldn’t leave a chalky finish.

“SPF is a part of my daily routine because I spend so much time outdoors as a result of my job, and through the years I found that a lot of natural sunscreens left a white cast on my skin,” Williams said.

“That’s why with EleVen by Venus, we wanted to set a new standard for clean beauty and ensure our sunscreens are versatile, lightweight and blends with all skin tones. It really works for everyone.”

Not only does she say EleVen by Venus sunscreen protects against the sun’s harmful UV rays but that it’s also clean, reef-safe, vegan, cruelty-free and made from naturally derived ingredients.

The sunscreen comes in two types. The Unrivaled Sun Serum (SPF of 35) is available for $50, and EleVen’s newest addition, On-The-Defense Sunscreen (SPF of 30), is available for $42.