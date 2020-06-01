A tearful Lizzo speaks out about protests and the fight against racism

Lizzo broke down into floods of tears as she vented about “the real story not being told fully” amid the protests against racism.

Since the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week, protests have broken out across the globe.

Policeman Derek Chauvin was shown in footage kneeling on the 46-year-old man’s neck, and the officer has since been arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and sacked from the force.

And the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker — who has lived in Minneapolis — is among many celebrities using their platform to call out the injustice, and she has demanded the full picture to be told as she shared information from people actually living in the state of Minnesota.

On an Instagram Live, she began: “What they just told me is at this point all the violence, the majority of the violence that’s happening in that city is coming from the KKK and the heavily militarized police.

“There are people coming from the South, there are White supremacist terrorist groups coming from the South, patrolling the streets, shooting people.

“Follow some people in Minneapolis.

“‘Cause the real story is not being told fully.”

The “Scuse Me” singer insisted that all people of color want is to be treated equally.

In tears, she said: “It’s never Black people, it’s always White people using the term ‘race war’ … We don’t want that s—.

“We want what we’ve always wanted from the beginning of being in this f—ing country, the same right that all these other people have. It’s not this difficult.”

After taking a moment, she said: “I’ve been trying to stay composed this entire time. I’m really working on it this entire time. Let me just gather myself…

“It’s not that hard to see. The people that don’t see it don’t want to see it.

“I don’t have sympathy for people who don’t see it anymore.

“Black people are tired. We are so tired.”

