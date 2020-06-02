The Weeknd donates $500K to organizations supporting Black Lives Matter
The Weeknd is using his platform for good by speaking out about injustices and funding causes and organizations working to alleviate them.
After the inhumane treatment George Floyd suffered at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, which ultimately lead to his tragic death, the 39-year-old Canadian singer made a huge donation to several organizations fighting for justice.
On Monday, June 1, 2020, The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — shared an Instagram post with receipts detailing his multiple generous donations, totaling $500,000, to several organizations.
In the post below, he challenged others who are able to contribute to do so.
keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives. Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount. #blacklivesmatter (links in story)
The Weeknd donated $200,000 to The Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network and $100,000 to the National Bail Out.
Kaepernick, the former NFL star quarterback-turned-social activist, established the Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative as a part of his nonprofit Know Your Rights Camp to support protesters who were locked up during protests in Minneapolis and are in need of legal help.
Black Lives Matter Global Network is an organization in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada whose mission is to eradicate White supremacy and build local power to intervene in the violence inflicted on Black communities.
National Bail Out is a Black-led and Black-centered collective of organizers, lawyers and activists working to end pretrial detention and mass incarceration.