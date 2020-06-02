The Weeknd donates $500K to organizations supporting Black Lives Matter

The Weeknd is using his platform for good by speaking out about injustices and funding causes and organizations working to alleviate them.

After the inhumane treatment George Floyd suffered at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, which ultimately lead to his tragic death, the 39-year-old Canadian singer made a huge donation to several organizations fighting for justice.

On Monday, June 1, 2020, The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — shared an Instagram post with receipts detailing his multiple generous donations, totaling $500,000, to several organizations.

In the post below, he challenged others who are able to contribute to do so.

He captioned the screenshots, “Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives.

“Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it’s a small amount.#blacklivesmatter. (sic)”