3 other Minneapolis police officers to be charged in George Floyd’s death

The remaining three Minneapolis police officers on the scene when George Floyd died violently on Memorial Day will be officially charged, the media reports.

According to CNN, the three officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — will be formally charged, although the specific charges have yet to be announced. They were terminated along with Derek Chauvin about 24 hours after Floyd was killed.

Additionally, the charges against Derek Clauvin will be increased, according to a tweet posted by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

Benjamin Crump, the attorney for Floyd’s family, also confirmed on the “Today” show, “we heard that they expect to charge those officers.”

At press time, the Minnesota Attorney General will announce the charges on Wednesday afternoon, June 3, 2020. As most of the nation and others around the world saw in additional surveillance footage, there were other officers on top of Floyd and applying pressure in the moments leading up to his death.

The officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, has already been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin has not bonded out and is being holed up in a maximum-security prison in metro Minneapolis, pending trial.

The official autopsy report delivered by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Floyd had a toxic mixture of powerful narcotics in his system at the time of his arrest. That, coupled with his pre-existing conditions of oncoming heart disease, were the primary reasons for his passing, the report suggests.

However, the independent autopsy stated that Floyd’s death was the direct result of asphyxiation, resulting from the compression of Floyd’s neck and back by the officers.

Stay tuned to further information.