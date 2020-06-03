Black people called N-word, threatened in Dominican community in New York City

As protests continue across the nation, some of the marches are becoming violent and racist. On the night of Tuesday, June 2, 2020, a video emerged of Blacks being harassed and threatened in the Dyckman community in Manhattan, New York.

In the video, Blacks are called the N-word and told to leave the community known as Little Dominican Republic. A group of men yelled at the Black men as they chased them away and threatened them with violence.

“Get out of here, n—a,” someone yelled. Another person yelled, “It’s best y’all leave.”

The person who was filming the video urged the men to “chill” as they chased the Black men away from the community.

It was a contrasting scene considering that some members of the Dyckman community marched in solidarity with Black Lives Matter during the last weekend in May.

At press time, it’s unclear if the Black men who walked through the neighborhood were protesting the brutal murder of George Floyd.

However, social media users voiced their opinions on racial hatred against Blacks.

On behalf of Dominicans, I, a proud Afro-Latina apologize and condem the racism and colorism that exist in the Latin community. Please know that there is a collective of us pushing to end the nasty ideology of "white is better" #dominicans #dyckman #nycprotests — SolMami (@vida_rebel) June 3, 2020

This should show Black people that everyone wants to be Black until it’s time to be black 🤦🏾‍♀️. #Dyckman could’ve made a stand with #BLMprotest by showing solidarity yet they showed who’s side they stand on. Remember that what goes around, comes around — Shun Davis (@ShunDavis5) June 3, 2020

View video of the racial harassment after the jump (NSFW).