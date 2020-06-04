George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 prior to deadly encounter with cops

Over one month before his untimely death, George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, a medical report revealed that Floyd had tested positive for the pandemic on April 3, according to the Associated Press.

The report was released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and concluded that Floyd appeared to be asymptomatic. The 20-page report also revealed that Floyd had a heart attack while he was being restrained by Minneapolis Police, and his death was classified as a homicide.

An independent autopsy, conducted by Dr. Michael Baden and the University of Michigan Medical School’s director of autopsy and forensic services, Dr. Allecia Wilson, concluded that Floyd died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” when his neck and back were compressed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday, May 25.

Floyd was handcuffed during the incident, which was filmed on a cellphone by Darnella Frazier, 17. The video, which has been seen around the world, showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes as Floyd gasped, “I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin and the four other officers were immediately fired after the video went viral, but they were not charged with a crime until days later.

After Floyd’s death, thousands of people across the nation took to the streets in protest over the brutal act committed by Chauvin. Protests have since gone global as Floyd’s tragic death has inspired rallies in France, London, New Zealand, and Australia.

Floyd will be laid to rest on Monday, June 8, at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas.