Chloe x Halle share message of unity with George Floyd’s family; delay album release

The Chloe x Halle Bailey experiment has quickly risen to fame with their musical talent and the support of Beyoncé.

The sister duo announced on Tuesday, June 2, 2o20, that they are delaying the release of the new album, UnGodly Hour, the follow-up to their debut project, The Kids Are Alright.

In the video statement about the project, which originally was set to be released this Friday, June 5, Chloe and Halle shared that they are postponing the drop date to be in solidarity with George Floyd’s family.

The video begins with 21-year-old Chloe speaking.

“So, first and foremost, we just want to say we love you guys,” said the singer. “Over these past few days, we have just been really angry, and we’ve been hurting and physically shaken up over everything that’s been going on. With that being said, my sister and I felt like it was only right to postpone our album that was supposed to be coming this Friday, June 5 and we’ll be moving it to June 12. In honor of all of the lives lost [to] police brutality, we felt like it was right to postpone and fully shine our attention and our work on them.”

Halle, 20, who will star as Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, continued the statement.

“Music has been used for a long time to bring us joy and healing in difficult times like this. That is why we are very excited to share it with you next week on Friday because we’re all going through this together. Emotionally, this week, we have been very up and down because of the Black men that are in our family, our father, our little brother. We think about them when things like this happen. So we definitely just want to continue to shine the light on George Floyd and him getting the justice that he deserves exactly.”

After also mentioning Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery’s names, Chloe went on to give their fans credit for using their platforms for change.

Continued on the next page.