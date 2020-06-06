Actress Talia Jackson revisits musical roots, releases new single amid pandemic

Actress Talia Jackson is making use of the quiet of quarantine to return to her musical roots.

A native of Wisconsin, Jackson’s career began at the age of 8 as a touring singer with Andrea Bocelli and David Foster. After her parents’ divorce, Jackson, her mother and brother Armani relocated to central California to pursue acting.

It would be 10 years of work and sacrifice before landing her first major role as Jade McKellan in Netflix‘s “Family Reunion.” With the show’s production now at a standstill, Jackson is returning to her musical roots with a new single titled “I’m Not Jealous.”

Rolling out caught up with the double threat to discuss her new single and where she draws inspiration.

You star alongside a terrific cast, including Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Anthony Alabi, in “Family Reunion.” What’s been the best part of that experience?

We’re all so close on set it doesn’t feel like work to me anymore. It never really did. I was so excited to be a part of it and finally get to do what I’ve been working 10 years to do. We always take care of each other, bring gifts in. It’s a good time.

How would you define your sound?

Indie, pop, R&B is where I’m aiming to ultimately be. It’s sometimes hard to stay on task as an artist. I enjoy doing all types of music.

What was the inspiration behind your latest single “Complicated”?

I was in a little thing with a guy who just was making things too difficult. I’ve had to slowly realize my worth and that I didn’t want that for myself anymore. In the end, it’s too complicated. I want the easy. I want the simple.

Who inspires you musically?

I got a lot of inspiration from H.E.R and SZA, Melanie Martinez. Katy Perry and Rihanna were favorites of mine when I was younger, but it’s not where I’m going directionally right now.

