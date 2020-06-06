The NFL is sorry but fails to acknowledge Colin Kaepernick in apology (video)

In a lengthy statement from Commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL now embraces the idea of its players peacefully protesting against police brutality. As the sports community watched and waited in sheer amazement, he did not, however, mention the player — Colin Kaepernick — who initiated these protests and an impending movement that has now stretched all the way to Australia.

“We the National Football League condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said in a video message posted on the NFL’s social media channels on Friday night. “We the National Football League admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

“Without black players, there would be no national football league. … The protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff.”

With the world turned on its heels and given systemic racism is literally in the face of Americans across the country, for the very thing Colin Kaepernick was protesting, one has to wonder what he said or did to provoke this kind of disregard. Go back to a video of Kaep when he was a backup for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and the words he spoke then ring remarkably true today.

See the video of Goodell apologizing, as well as more reaction to his statement on the next page.