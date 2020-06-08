Cops and White citizens wash feet of Blacks and plead for forgiveness (video)

What took place in Cary, North Carolina, gives credence to what Blacks have uttered for decades — that many Caucasians’ souls have been weighed down with guilt for the way America has historically treated its Black citizens.

People of different racial and ethnic backgrounds have coalesced in protests nationwide against police brutality and injustices perpetrated against people of color, particularly Blacks, in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

One church, however, has taken things a step further.

During an organized Unity Walk in this small town, Legacy Church Center co-pastors Soboma and Faith Wokoma had local police officers and other Whites kneel before Black church leaders to apologize for past transgressions and ceremoniously wash their feet.

“On behalf of White people, we are repenting for our aggression, for our pride, for thinking that we are better,” Soboma Wokoma said through a megaphone during a rally in Cary, which is nestled between Raleigh and Chapel Hill. “As we stand here, we repent for our greed, that we put our hands on the necks of our African American brothers and sisters, people of color, our indigenous people. Lord, we ask for forgiveness.

“Lord, the White church [has] used you for persecution towards African Americans … that we used it as a weapon against Black people.”

As he was speaking, several White men and women, including police officers, knelt in front of Black people and prepared to wash their feet.

“Lord, as we stand here, it is my honor to wash my brothers’ feet,” the minister continued. “Please forgive me, please forgive us. Please forgive us for the treatment and suspicion that we have had … Please forgive us for standing on your necks.”

He added that this was not only for George Floyd, but also for the way Whites have historically had “our knees on your necks.”

